Can you help reunite these 57 missing people who disappeared in the North West with their families?

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Sep 2024, 15:21 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 17:36 BST

There are currently 57 people who have been missing for more than a year in the North West.

Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK.

While most are found and reunited with their families, for some the heartbreak continues.

Missing People is a UK charity that provides confidential 24-hour support to missing people and their loved ones.

The gallery below contains the faces of 57 people who have been missing for more than a year in the North West:

You can report a sighting - free and confidentially - by calling 116 000, emailing [email protected], completing our online sightings form HERE.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Age at disappearance: 28 | Missing since: December 12, 2022 | Missing from: Lancaster | Reference number: 22-004833

1. Daniel Gringo Hives

Age at disappearance: 28 | Missing since: December 12, 2022 | Missing from: Lancaster | Reference number: 22-004833 | www.missingpeople.org.uk

Photo Sales
Age at disappearance: 26 | Missing since: April 29, 2016 | Missing from: Ansdell | Reference number: 16-003348

2. Shane Graham

Age at disappearance: 26 | Missing since: April 29, 2016 | Missing from: Ansdell | Reference number: 16-003348 | Contributed

Photo Sales
Age at disappearance: 43 | Missing since: January 20, 2015 | Missing from: Preston | Reference number: 15-001753

3. Adrian Wane

Age at disappearance: 43 | Missing since: January 20, 2015 | Missing from: Preston | Reference number: 15-001753 | www.missingpeople.org.uk

Photo Sales
Age at disappearance: 14 | Missing since: November 1, 2003 | Missing from: Blackpool | Reference number: 03-001700

4. Charlene Downes

Age at disappearance: 14 | Missing since: November 1, 2003 | Missing from: Blackpool | Reference number: 03-001700 | www.missingpeople.org.uk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:North WestMissing PeopleLancashire