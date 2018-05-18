Can you help Burnley couple out of their honeymoon nightmare?

The desperate wife of a well-known Burnley man has made an emotional appeal for help after he was rushed into hospital on their honeymoon to America.

Ryan and Chloe Salmon' dream honeymoon in Orlando, Florida, turned into a nightmare when Ryan, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, was hospitalised with breathing difficulties.

Ryan (33) declared the condition on his insurance but the insurance company is disputing whether this was updated and are currently refusing to pay medical costs.

Chloe, who was a former Miss Burnley, set up a crowdfunding page with Ryan's sister Claire, which has already raised £4,000 in just 22 hours.

Writing on her Facebook page yesterday, Chloe said: "He's finally stood up out of bed and smiling again. I haven't seen this in two very long days.

"I just know that everyone's well wishes are keeping him going. Never did we expect £4,040 in 22 hours! We are literally speechless and thank each and every one of you. It's made this very stressful time easier. It really means more than you'll ever know."

Anyone wishing to support the couple can visit https://www.gofundme.com/ryan039s-treatment-fund