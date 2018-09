Firefighters were called when a camper van caught fire at a commercial premises in Burnley.

The incident took place in the covered yard in Neptune Street at 2-10pm on Tuesday.

Four fire engines from Burnley, Nelson and Padiham attended the scene where firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one jet and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire which involved tyres, pallets and a camper van in a covered yard.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.