Campaign launched to save school threatened with closure

Teachers, parents and supporters of a Burnley school that is facing closure have launched a petition in a bid to keep it open.

The Save Our School on-line campaign has been launched at Hameldon Community College ahead of a meeting of Lancashire County Council’s Cabinet next Thursday.

Posters appealing for people to support the campaign have been plastered across railings outside the building in Coal Clough Lane.

So far around 400 people have signed the petition calling for the school to be saved, many of them parents worried about the disruption to their child’s education if they have to move to a new school.

Members will be asked to make a decision on whether or not to support a proposal to publish a statutory notice to close the school with effect from August 31st, 2018.

If they agree to this people will have a further month to make their views known.

The school opened in 2006 but only a year later was placed in special measures. It was built to take 750 students but at the moment there are only 215 students and only 30 in year seven.

If Hameldon closes students in years seven to nine will move to other schools and current year 10 students will be given the chance to remain there until July, 2019 to complete their GCSEs.