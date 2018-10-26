Callous thieves steal charity boxes in Clitheroe Deli raid

Police are appealing for witnesses after raiders broke into Stansfields Deli and made off unseen with charity boxes and cash from the till.

The burglary happened between 6pm yesterday and 6am this morning (Friday).

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Thieves gained entry into the shop in Castle Street, made a search of the premises and made off with the charity boxes and money from the till. "Anyone who witnessed the crime or has any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting eg1810049."