Call for volunteers and businesses in Burnley to join fund raising campaign to end heart disease

Volunteers and local businesses are being sought in Burnley to help the British Heart Foundation fund life-saving research.

Almost one million people across the North West are fighting a daily battle with heart and circulatory diseases.

Each year, these devastating conditions claim the lives of more than 119 people in Burnley.

Now, the BHF is calling for people in the area to help them beat heartbreak by creating their own or joining a local fundraising groups which are the face of the BHF in our local communities.

From running events to supporting schools and local businesses and collections, there are many ways to support the vital work of the charity.

Local businesses can also support the BHF’s cause by becoming a community partner. By partnering with the BHF, businesses will be supported to run their own exciting fundraising initiatives. They can also participate in existing events and activities, and staff can also learn how to perform life-saving CPR.

Funds raised by volunteers and corporate partners will go towards vital research to find cures and treatments for heart and circulatory diseases.

The BHF funds £100m research each year into all heart and circulatory conditions, including heart diseases, stroke and vascular dementia, along with risk factors including diabetes.

A total of 957 projects across England are taking place with local projects ongoing at Lancaster University and in Manchester.

Thanks to the BHF’s research, today more people than ever survive heart and circulatory diseases. But these conditions still cause heartbreak for millions of families – killing one in four people.

The rallying call for support has been made by Emma Dickinson, the BHF’s new fundraising manager for Cumbria, Lancashire and the Isle of Man.

Emma said: “Heart and circulatory diseases claim too many lives each year and our research helps save lives and protects families from the devastation of heartbreak.

“With your support, through your work, volunteering or holding your own fundraising event, you will be helping us fund the research that’s so desperately needed to bring us closer to beating heartbreak forever.

"We are incredibly proud to have ongoing research projects happening in the North West, and together we can save more lives.”

For more information or to find your local group, please visit www.bhf.org.uk/localfundraising or emma at dickinsone@bhf.org.ukemma or ring 07823 354 112.