Cafe plan for former Burnley pub

A former Burnley pub could be set to re-open its doors as a cafe and offices.

An application has been submitted to Burnley Council for the change of use of the Dugdale Arms, Dugdale Road, into a ground floor cafe with office facilities on the first floor.

The application has been submitted by the agent Mr Stephen Parker, of Bradget Hey Farm, Burnley Road, Cliviger.

Drawings submitted as part of the application show a proposed cafe area in the former pub lounge, snug and games rooms with the former bar acting as the servery.

The Dugdale Arms closed its doors back in March of this year and has been on the market with an asking price of £295,000.