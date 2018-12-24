Cafe owner's festive lunch was treat for homeless and vulnerable in Burnley

Christmas Day came a little early for a number of homeless people and vulnerable families in Burnley at the weekend.

Kind hearted cafe owner Kelly Decruz hosted her second festive lunch on Saturday.

The event was held at her cafe, Decruz for Brews, and guests and organisers were thrilled when the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs dropped in to wish everyone Happy Christmas.

Kelly said: "It was an absolutely fantastic day and will now become an annual event.

"Everyone was thrilled when the Mayor turned up to see us."

Assisted by a band of friends and volunteers, Kelly laid on a traditional three course lunch and gifts were also handed out.

Those who helped Kelly included her friend, Emma Livesey, who helps her to run the business in Rosegrove, and other friends Michelle Davies, who made Christmas cakes and Paula Riley who was in charge of peeling and chopping the vegetables.

Kelly’s daughter, Leonie, sang for the guests and the day was complete with a visit from Father Christmas who arrived with a sackful of presents to hand out.

Food boxes were also made up for guests who wanted to take away extra goodies from the lunch.

A former care worker for the NHS, Kelly is a keen cook who had always dreamed of owning her own cafe.

Kelly received a number of donations to help with the lunch including £140 from James Anderson who runs Burnley based Northern Plumbing and Heating.

Since launching her first Christmas lunch last year Kelly has started to help the homeless with handing out food on a weekly basis.