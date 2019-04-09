Cafe owner praises generous people of Burnley for donating 450 Easter eggs to the needy

A cafe owner has praised the people of Burnley for donating around 450 Easter eggs to hand out to those in need across the town.

Anthony Benson, who owns Starvin' Marvin in St James Street, has been overwhelmed by the support he has received for the Easter appeal from customers, friends, family, local businesses and many other people who heard about what he was doing.

He said: "The people of Burnley have been fantastic, this town shows what true generosity of spirit means, without a doubt."

The chocolate treats have found homes at several different places including Freshfield Enterprises Ltd, a training centre for adults with special needs, Crow Wood Court sheltered housing complex, Temple Street community centre and Burnley Police in the Community.

Anthony (43) has also donated several of the eggs to the Megan's Wishes charity. This was set up in memory of Burnley teenager Megan Haythornwhite who tragically died last year after suffering an asthma attack at the age of 18.

The fund was launched by her mum, Claire to continue the legacy that Megan left as she had already raised £1,500 for the Manchester Children's Hospital through two fashion shows.

Since he opened his business in December, 2017, Anthony has been helping those in need.

Over the festive season he put together a collection of Christmas dinner boxes for needy families. Again with the help of customers, other businesses and well wishers he raised £1,500 in three days.

Anthony said: "The kindness of people in Burnley leaves me speechless, from business owners who will come in and give £200 to pensioners who donate a couple of pounds to children who give their spending money."

Born and bred in Burnley, Anthony attended Coal Clough Primary School and the former Towneley High School.

He completed his catering training in London and in 1995 became one of the first people to work at the newly opened Queen Victoria pub in the town.

He worked his way up to become deputy manager before moving on to run his own pub, The Windmill in Mellor Brook.

Anthony also ran the popular sandwich shop Munch in Burnley town centre and he has lived and worked in Fuerteventura and Benalmadena.

But as a true son of Burnley, Anthony's heart remained here and he made the decision to return home.