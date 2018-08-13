Cafe and apartments plan for former Padiham bank

The landmark former Barclays Bank building in Padiham could be transformed into a cafe/bar and apartments.



An application has been submitted to Burnley Council seeking change of use permission for the the site which occupies a triangle on Burnley Road and Ightenhill Street.

The present building was built around 1893 and was designed by William Dent of Nelson. The Craven Bank occupied the site followed by the Mercantile Bank of Lancashire before being taken over by Barclays Bank.

The application, submitted by Mr Kelly and Pratt, would see a change of use for the main banking hall to possibly accommodate a bar/cafe with the cellar being used as a store and drinking area.

Original features in the banking hall such as the ornate fireplace would be retained under the proposal

The first floor, which is accessed entirely separately from the main banking hall, would be residential accommodation.

A supporting planning statement said: “The proposed change of use does not involve any physical alterations or additions to the exterior of the building.

"The main changes to the former banking hall will be modest changes to enable the space to work as a cafe/bar.

"The mosaic floor, timber panelling, fireplaces, porch entrance and stained glass windows would be retained. The timber partition wall where the proposed bar will be sited will be incorporated into the layout.”