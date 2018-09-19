Businesses encouraged to help staff walk and cycle to work

Businesses across East Lancashire can get help with encouraging their employees to walk, cycle and car share at an event at Burnley Football Club.

The Connecting East Lancashire team offers advice on funding opportunities and practical support, from cycle skills training to employee engagement events, to help businesses promote sustainable travel options.

The team will be appearing at the bi-monthly Shout Networking event to be held on Friday, September 28th from 8 - 11-40am.

Obie Enninful, project officer for Burnley, said: "This is an opportunity for businesses to meet our team and see how we can help them introduce more walking, cycling and car sharing, improve the health and well-being of their workforce and also consider ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

"It will also be a chance to hear from some companies already working with us and the positive impact of our support."

People can sign up for the meeting at www.eventbrite.com – search for 'September Shout' and use the promotional code SHOUTX to get a free ticket.