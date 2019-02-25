What More UK invest £25m. into Altham base

A huge exporter has revealed its massive investment as it continues to grow at its Altham base.

The last six years has seen Wham® invest £25m. in manufacturing in new buildings, product groups and, most recently, a £13.5m. investment in new production machines.

The successful manufacturing business currently exports its products to over 72 countries.

Garry Ireland, Operations Director at What More UK, said: “The new additions are fabulous. Not only do they consume 40% less power, meaning a lower carbon footprint and lower running costs, they have a faster injection time and a faster cycle time, meaning more products, produced quicker and more efficiently.”

Tony Grimshaw OBE, director, said: "Our new machines are versatile and a brilliant investment. Through state-of-the-art equipment we can continue to deliver top quality, affordable products throughout the world."

What More UK are members of The Made in Britain Campaign and strive to enable buyers at home and abroad to identify British-made products.