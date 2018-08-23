Vision Park welcomes latest digital company to Burnley

Vision Park, Burnley’s latest hi-spec business space, has welcomed one of UK’s leading digital print production companies, Production Print Direct Limite, to the innovation hub.

PP Direct signed up for its 2,500 sq.ft. hi-spec unit earlier in the year and has created a modern showroom, offices, and large service space with a mezzanine for future expansion and events since taking up occupation of their unit.

Managing director Mike Ashforth said: “We’ve taken quite lot of space at Vision Park to prepare us for the next stage of our growth. One of the aspirations for moving into Vision Park was to give us room to grow and allow us to open up from supplying and servicing the commercial print market into the office market.

“The prestigious aspect of the site is what attracted us to Vision Park. It’s got the look and feel of a prestigious location. We liked the development from the outset – it had the space we needed to create our vision, with no constraints, and Burnley Council was extremely flexible in supporting our plans.

“The proximity of Vison Park to Burnley College and the UCLan university campus was another influential factor as we felt it was something that could help the business in the future, being located in such close proximity to such a good resource and possibly our future workforce.”