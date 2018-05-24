Vibrant law firm one of fastest growing in North-West

A young and vibrant law firm is building a growing reputation for excellence.

Alexander Grace Law, which opened in Hapton in December, 2016, with just five members of staff now boasts 21 employees hand selected due to their skills in their field.

The firm was formed by respected local solicitors Donnamarie Sturrock and James Young, both of whom had worked locally for other legal firms but decided to set up Alexander Grace Law after accumulating more than 22 years of experience.

Now one of the fastest growing legal firms in the North-West it specialises in commercial and residential property, wills, probate and lasting power of attorneys.

Business development manager Aimee Gannon said: "We work quite differently to most firms, we have a really modern and up to date system allowing us to give real time updates to our clients.

"We also have a business development manager which most legal firm do not have. I manage sales strategies, public relations , media planning and implementation of growth opportunities."

Away from work, the firm hosted a successful charity ball last year for Pendleside and East Lancashire Hospices, which raised nearly £13,000, and will become an annual event.

Meanwhile, the firm has welcomed its newest member of staff, Kate Kendall, a chartered legal executive with more than 20 years experience in the legal profession and specialising in wills, lasting powers of attorney/court of protection and probate/estate administration.