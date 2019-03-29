Trio fo Padiham car salesmen hit top gear at work

Three Padiham salesmen are enjoying £3,000 extra pay and a whole host of other benefits after winning an incentive at work.

Jack Watson (25) of Greenbrook Close, Jonathan Ashworth (37) of Townhill Bank, and William Cairns (25) of Greenbrook Road, Padiham, work for the Hippo Motor Group, Blackburn.

Their goal was to achieve 120% margin sales targets set for 12 months in order to reap an enviable benefit package this year, and all three succeeded.

They each received a 20% increase in salary for the year and will enjoy further perks of private healthcare, an invite to a VIP weekend in Mallorca, six free corporate tickets to an event at the Manchester Arena, two extra days’ holiday, invitation to the directors’ day out in December and senior account manager status within the business.

Jack said: “I worked really hard to hit the target over 12 months, so to find out I had qualified was fantastic and the perks for 2019 are amazing.”

Jonathan said: “This is a great accolade and I’m so proud of myself for hitting the targets.”

William added: “To enjoy such perks at the age of 25 is really amazing and I look forward to pushing myself to hit targets again this year.”

Rebecca Marsden, leasing sales manager, said: “This incentive is new to the business and really gives the team the opportunity to strive to ensure we are giving our customers an excellent level of service, which in turn means we hit our company objectives.”

“Everyone worked hard towards the target throughout the year and it was fantastic for me to be able to announce Jack, Jonathan and William as winners.

“We’re running the same incentive again this year, so it gives other members of the team a chance to enjoy the same benefits in 2020.”