Top conveyancing honour for Burnley law firm building a bright future

A local law firm has been voted the best conveyancer in Lancashire and the North West.

Alexander Grace Law, which will celebrate its second birthday this month claimed the awards at the most prestigious awards in the UK conveyancing sector, the ESTAS Customer Service Awards, which are voted for by the public.

Dressed in their finery, the Alexander Grace team, were thrilled to be announced winners by Phil Spencer, the TV property expert at a glamorous dinner and ceremony at the Grosvenor House on Park Lane in London. The event was attended by 400 of the UK’s top property lawyers.

Donnamarie Sturrock, director at the Hapton-based firm, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win two awards and they mean so much more when you know that your clients have voted for you.

“It’s a huge accolade for the whole team who work tirelessly day in, day out to ensure things go to plan; and all with a smile on their faces!”

Fellow founder and director of Alexander Grace, James Young, said. “We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice. We have always been very proud of our personal service and this proves we are delivering what we promise.”

The ESTAS Awards determine the best conveyancing firms in the UK based purely on feedback from customers who are asked a series of questions about the service they have received from their conveyancer or solicitor. 8,000 surveys were completed by customers during the competition.