Supplement supplier has moved in to Vision Park

A health supplement manufacturer has moved into its new state-of-the-art facility at Burnley’s Vision Park.

Blackburn Distributions has moved to the new facility, which is quadruple the size of its previous facility, as a result of continued growth and demand for its services.

The Burnley-based firm has also increased its team, welcoming two new members. Todd Smith joins as a production technician, while customer service and digital marketing apprentice Jamie Heald also joins the firm at the same time as undertaking his studies at adjacent Burnley College.

Chief executive Ben Blackburn said: “This new state-of-the-art facility, which is four times the size of our previous site, comes as a direct result of growing global demand for our supplement manufacturing services.”