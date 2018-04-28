REVEALED: The 8 takeaways in Burnley and Padiham with the worst food hygiene ratings

Every business which deals with food has their hygiene standards inspected by safety officers from the local authority.

The food safety officer inspecting the business checks how well the business is meeting the law by looking at:

Food Hygiene ratings

- how hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- the condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The top rating of ‘5’ means that the business was found to have ‘very good’ hygiene standards.

All data is correct as of April 28, 2018.