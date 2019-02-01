Redundancies at Burnley textile company

More than 20 people have been made redundant from a Burnley company which has called in administrators.

Textile Imports Limited, based at Network 65 business park, is continuing to trade under the administrators from Duff and Phelps Ltd, but has had to make 22 staff redundant.

Established in 1953 and based in Burnley, Textile Imports Ltd manufactures, designs, imports and distributes a range of branded home furnishings, supplying online and retail businesses of all sizes. The company owns the brands Hamilton McBride and Home Creations.

Steven Muncaster, joint administrator with Sarah Bell, said: “The company has faced a series of cash flow challenges in recent months as a result of a poor trading position. This has been driven in part by the softening of consumer demand which has depressed spending.

“It is however, our stated intention to continue to trade the business as we search for a buyer and would encourage anyone who is interested to contact us,” added Mr Muncaster.

The company employs 33 staff, of which 22 have been made redundant following the appointment of Duff and Phelps.