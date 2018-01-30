Pendle company branches out - to the United States

Nelson-based supplement manufacturer, Blackburn Distributions, who export to over 66 countries, has established its first overseas distribution warehouse.

It is located in the United States of America and will significantly benefit its growing customer base in the region as the Michigan-based warehouse will allow Blackburn Distributions to be closer to its customer base.

Ben Blackburn, Founder and CEO, Blackburn Distributions said: “The central location of Michigan is perfect for our customers in the United States, who will now receive goods in a quicker time, than if they were shipped from the firm’s site in Nelson.

“Our strong presence in the US market demonstrates how the business has grown over the last five years, to be increasingly popular in international markets as well as in the UK.

“We stock over 110 products in 18 different sizes and this flexibility in both order size and quantity is proving to be a key differentiator for our customers across the globe.”