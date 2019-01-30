Nominate your Burnley business leader of the year

A nomination category has been added to the awards line-up at this year’s Burnley Business Awards, in conjunction with the headline sponsor University of Central Lancashire.

Organisers Burnley Borough Council are looking for the public to nominate a person who they think is deserving of the accolade of Burnley Business Leader of the Year.

UCLan has sponsored The Burnley Business Leader of the Year Award to recognise an outstanding business leader who has contributed to driving Burnley’s economy.

They are inviting nominations for individuals who have demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurial spirit, strategic business thinking, and are regarded as leaders in their field. The award will also acknowledge and celebrate the personal and generous contributions by a business person and the difference their involvement has made to the local community.

The judges will consider the nature and extent of the personal contribution by the nominee to the Burnley business community; the nature and extent of the personal contribution by the nominee to the community at large; their demonstrated ability to overcome challenges; their leadership skills and overall impact of their role.

Dr Ebrahim Adia, provost of UCLan, said: "It’s an exciting time to be a business leader in Burnley with sectors such as digital, manufacturing and housing developments seeing significant growth. Meeting the existing and emerging skills’ needs a strong line up of leaders who are striving for similar goals.”

Burnley Council leader Coun. Mark Townsend said: “We have several great business leaders across Burnley and Padiham working across different areas for the good of Burnley and it will be great to see the nominations and to hear more about the story behind individual leader nominations.”

To nominate your choice for Business Leader of the Year go to www.burnleybusinessawards.co.uk and select the nominate tab.

The 2019 Burnley Business Awards will take place on Thursday June 20th at Towneley Hall.