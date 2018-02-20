New lock in Rectella's safe hands

Patlock – the fitted French door lock – has secured new listings with two prominent national retailers following its appearance on Dragons’ Den.

In a major coup for Burnley-based Rectella International, whose Bar-Be-Quick brand holds the retail distributorship for the product, Patlock is now stocked in Argos and Robert Dyas stores, as well as online. The two retailers join DIY chain Bunnings as UK stockists.

The new listings come after an appearance on BBC Two’s Dragons’ Den in 2017 by Craig Knott, the founder of Patlock, which saw sales increase by 200% year on year.

The device assists home owners in securing their property against burglars and the method of forced entry known as lock snapping.

Lock snapping involves the breaking of the cylinder from a UPVC door, which then enables the trespasser to manipulate the lock to open it. When compromised, the cylinder renders all of the other locking points useless.

The device won the award for Best New Product in 2017 at Totally DIY, a leading UK trade show for retailers and suppliers in the DIY and home improvement sector.

Caroline Morris, head of sales at Rectella International, said: “Since Patlock launched, we’ve witnessed steady growth in sales and we experienced a huge boost after the Dragons’ Den pitch was broadcast.”