New Iceland store with revamped design opening in Charter Walk, Burnley

A new Iceland store boasting an updated design is opening its doors to the public.

The supermarket will open on Tuesday at Charter Walk Shopping Centre, in the premises once home to Poundland, next to Peter's Jewellers.

Shoppers will discover a completely revamped store layout and design that includes a new digital sign, LED lighting, improved in-store navigation and checkouts that are quicker and easier to use.

It will offer an extensive list of products, including frozen food, grocery items and toiletries. There will also be new product ranges right across the store, from frozen and chilled food to fresh fruit and vegetables, food cupboard staples, and beers, wines and spirits.

Matt Downes, Iceland’s head of format development, said: “These are exciting times for Burnley and we are delighted to be able to support the major town centre regeneration project, and to bring all the benefits of our new concept store.

"I am sure that customers will be delighted with the move when they experience our welcoming new store environment and the extended ranges we can now offer. They will still have all the same friendly faces to serve them, and of course our unique free home delivery service for purchases of more than £25.

“Each of the new concept stores we have opened to date has created a real buzz, winning praise from our regular customers and attracting new shoppers who had never thought of trying Iceland before. The resulting uplifts in customer numbers and sales will ultimately allow us to offer more jobs in our stores and so boost the local economy as a whole.”

The opening times will be: Monday to Saturday, 8am – 6pm; and Sundays and Bank Holidays, 10am – 4pm.

Debbie Hernon, Charter Walk Shopping Centre’s Centre Manager, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Iceland into the centre, it will certainly be a fantastic addition to an already existing strong retailer line up we have to offer. “