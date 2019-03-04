National Apprenticeship Week: Burnley shining social media spotlight on apprenticeship schemes

Burnley will be showcasing some of its many, varied and successful apprenticeship schemes on social media platforms during this week's National Apprenticeship Week.

Several Burnley businesses are renowned for delivering model examples of high level apprenticeship schemes which have had a major impact on business performance and industry standards.

This year’s Burnley Business Awards also has a dedicated Apprenticeship Scheme of the Year award to acknowledge the positive impact these schemes have on individuals, local businesses, and the local economy.

Kate Ingram, strategic head of Burnley Council’s Economy and Growth department, said: “Many young people are now opting for the apprenticeship route rather than going to university.

"Burnley has a great selection of apprenticeship providers, including UCLan, Burnley College, Themis and Project Digital, delivering a range of industry based apprenticeships and the recently launched degree level apprenticeship schemes.

"The Digital Degree Apprenticeship enables young people to get a degree whilst gaining real work experience and getting paid. Apprenticeships have proved to be a great asset to upskilling our businesses.”

Burnley-based Pipeline Induction Heat, the world’s leading specialist field joint coating company, has appointed five new apprentices to work within the business while studying at Burnley College.

Kerrie Appleby and James Gregson are gaining valuable experience within the proposals department, while Emily Edwards is working within the commercial team administrating project contracts. All are studying business administration NVQ Level 3 under a two-year apprenticeship scheme at Burnley College.

Ella Beardsworth and Fraser Davies are studying an NVQ in engineering and are benefitting from hands-on workshop-based experience within the manufacturing and engineering division of the company.

Stephen Culshaw, who has worked as an apprentice within PIH since 2015, has completed his last year of a three-year electrical engineering apprenticeship.

PIH managing director, Paul McShane, said: “As the oil and gas sector grows in popularity as a career choice for millennials, it’s important that students get the chance to come and work within the business to see for themselves what the industry has to offer.

“Apprentices are an integral cog in our machine and have a vital role within the company. Being able to learn while on the job is a great way of fast-tracking a career and offers students an early advantage on others entering the industry.”

Simon Jordan, Director of Themis at Burnley College said: “Here at Themis at Burnley College we are proud that our hard-working and motivated apprentices are at the very heart of successful businesses such as Pipeline Induction Heat.

“Many young people recognise the advantages of embarking on an apprenticeship through Themis for their chosen career, gaining valuable workplace experience alongside the very best training by our industry-leading trainers assessors. It is a real opportunity for them to take the first steps on the career ladder and show employers they have the determination, innovation and dedication to become a future boss.”