Multi-million pound investment for Burnley firm

One of Burnley’s biggest employers looks set for further growth after announcing huge investment plans.

VEKA Group plans to invest around £5m. in its Burnley plant this year in order to increase production and finishing capacity.

The Farrington Road company is in the process of acquiring a building adjacent to the existing HQ which will allow the current 380,000 sq. ft. site site to expand by a further 40,000 sq. ft.

The new building will enable growth of the company’s specialist lamination department, where colours and woodgrain effects are applied to VEKA’s high quality PVC-U profile, ready to be made into window and door frames by customers across the British Isles.

Managing Director Dave Jones said: “VEKA is part of a global group, and came to Burnley in 1986. Back then, the UK plant had just four extrusion lines. I’m proud to say we now have 34 extrusion lines and we employ around 400 people, with 91% of our workforce living within the BB postcode.

“Despite a relatively flat market predicted for 2018, VEKA has always been well placed to capitalise on pockets of growth in our sector and invest our success back into the business, and the East Lancs economy.

“Following the £5m. we spent building the country’s most technically advanced PVC-U mixing plant in 2014, there has been a continued pattern of investment, including – for example – £400,000 last year allocated to energy efficiency upgrades for the plant. Improved lighting, heating and high bay racking meant that our warehouse facility achieved a 25% reduction in electricity consumption in 2017.

“As well as the new building and equipment for the lamination department, we’ll also be making improvements to our specialist maintenance and tooling department this year.

“The aim – as always – is to ensure that we are providing the finest products in the most efficient manner for our customers. The improvements to the lamination department reflect the growth we’ve seen in the demand for coloured windows across the industry, and will allow our client base to offer homeowners the ‘best of the best’ when it comes to foiled frames.

“We were delighted to be named ‘Employer of the Year’ at last year’s Burnley Business Awards and we take our responsibility to staff very seriously. Our investments in the Burnley site also illustrates our ongoing commitment to UK manufacturing and providing fantastic local employment opportunities.”