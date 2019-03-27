Lancashire building society celebrating historic milestone

Lancashire’s largest building society has reached a historic milestone.

Marsden Building Society, which has branches in Burnley, Clitheroe, Barrowford, Colne and Nelson, has increased the size of the business to more than half a billion pounds for the first time in its history. It has also seen its total share balances rise by 12.3% to £433m.

Rob Pheasey, chief executive, said: “It has been another busy and successful year: a year of growth, a year of investment and a year of making the society stronger. I am immensely proud of what the Marsden team has achieved. Together, we’ve delivered a strong year of performance, both financially and with the organisational capability to support our future services.

"2019 will be an equally busy period for the Marsden; our continued success dependent upon the commitment and enthusiasm we bring as a team.”

For more details about the company's financial performance please visit www.themarsden.co.uk