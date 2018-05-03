Jobs created and more to come at new Burnley business

Market leading foreign exchange provider Eurochange has recently created four new jobs in Burnley with the opening of a branch on Chancery Walk.

The new branch in Chancery Walk is the latest addition to Eurochange’s 159 outlets nationwide, complementing the firm’s existing branches in neighbouring Blackburn and Bury.

Eurochange handle over two and a half million customer transactions each year, and its latest opening in Burnley reflects the public’s desire for a quick, reliable and efficient travel money service.

Burnley managing director Giles Custerson said: “We’re excited to open our new branch in Burnley and bring a valuable foreign exchange service to both residents and visitors to the area. We are pleased to have created new jobs in the area and look forward to welcoming customers to our new branch.”

The company is looking for two further sales advisors to join the team in Burnley.