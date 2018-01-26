Is Facebook down in your area?

Across the UK there have been multiple reports of Facebook outages.



Last night, the social media giant - which boasts over 2 billion active users - announced services were down around the globe.

Facebook outage map of the UK.

In a statement Facebook said: ““Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble connecting to Facebook and Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologise for any inconvenience,”

However, on Friday morning many were still experiencing problems accessing their newsfeed.

The Burnley Express and other major publishers have reported continued problems.

Facebook recently announced it would making major changes to its news feed, prioritising posts from family and friends and reducing those from media organisations, businesses and brands.

The move is an attempt to make time spent on the platform “more meaningful” for its more than two billion members, founder Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on the site.

News, brand and video content has “exploded” in recent years, “crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other”, according to Mr Zuckerberg.