IKEA recalls popular sweets over fears of rodent infestation

A food recall notice has been issued for a popular packet of IKEA sweets over fears of a mouse infestation, says the Food Standards Agency.

IKEA issued the notice for the Godis Paskkyckling marshmallow candy after mice were discovered at a production unit.

The notice was sent out on Friday February 23.

Full details of affected packets

Product: IKEA GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING Marshmallow candy

Product size: 100g

Batch: all batches sold in 2018

Best before dates between: 23 October 2018 and 26 January 2019

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency said in a statement: "If you have bought the above product, do not eat it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

No other IKEA products are known to be affected

For more information, contact the IKEA Exchange & Returns department on 0203 645 0010 or visit www.IKEA.co.uk