Hundreds expected to turn out for Burnley Business Awards

Burnley's prestigious Business Awards takes place later this year with organisers promising the biggest and best one yet.

A total of 560 guests are expected to attend the event, which takes place on Thursday, June 20th at Towneley Hall.

Organisers Burnley Council and Burnley Bondholders have announced the University of Central Lancashire as headline sponsor, raising awareness of the university’s growth in Burnley and the education and business support the university offers.

Other sponsors include Burnley College Project Digital, Themis, AMS Neve, Safran, Holiday Inn Express, Paradigm Precision, Rotherwood Recruitment; Napthens Solicitors, Barnfield Construction, Taylors Solicitors, Boohoo, Forbes Solicitors, Mint Business Travel, Veka, Eshton Developments, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Peter Scott Printers and Moorhouse’s Brewery.

Council leader Mark Townsend said: “I’d like to extend my thanks to all the sponsors, the event couldn’t take place without their valued support, it reflects the excellent links the council has with both the public and private sector.

"It’s great to have UCLan as headline sponsor this year, reinforcing our university town message and the economic benefits that becoming a university town will bring.

“We’ve been working hard over recent years to promote the borough to attract new investment and jobs, and Burnley is now recognised as a go to place for business with a ‘can do’ attitude.

"The business awards ceremony is a fantastic way of showcasing our successful businesses and business infrastructure offer.

Burnley Council Chief Executive Mick Cartledge said: “The ceremony gets bigger every time and we are expecting around 560 guests this year.

"It’s a great way to acknowledge and celebrate our successful businesses and their workforces, and the event is a key diary date in Burnley’s business calendar.”

Dr Ebrahim Adia, Provost at UCLan Burnley added: “The university is delighted and proud to be the headline sponsor of this year’s Burnley Business Awards.

"In partnership with Burnley Council and other key stakeholders UCLan is developing a cohesive, long-term plan to increase the number of university students educated in Burnley by ten-fold.

"Working in collaboration with businesses across the borough, we are committed to creating the higher-level skills supply needed to drive Burnley’s economic resurgence.”

The Business Awards will be open for entries on Friday, January 25th.

Businesses can enter online at www.burnley.co.uk/businessawards.

The awards this year include:

- Small Business of the Year Award sponsored by Safran

- Medium Business of the Year Award sponsored by HIEX

- Business of the Year Award sponsored by Paradigm Precision

- Innovation Award sponsored by Napthens Solicitors

- The Manufacturing Excellence Award sponsored by Taylors Solicitors

- Young Business Person of the Year sponsored by Barnfield Construction

- Leisure and Tourism Award sponsored by Mint Business Travel

- Employer of the Year Award sponsored by Rotherwood Recruitment

- Digital Impact Award sponsored by Burnley College Project Digital Apprenticeship Scheme

- Apprenticeship Scheme Award sponsored by Themis

- Growing Business of Year sponsored by Forbes Solicitors

- Burnley Business Leader of the Year sponsored by UCLan