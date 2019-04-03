Haulage company driving up quality at its Burnley Bridge base

Road haulage and warehousing specialist, Fagan and Whalley Ltd has unveiled details of a new partnership at its state-of-the-art 30,000 pallet capacity distribution centre in Burnley.

Having opened the warehouse in August 2017, the family-run 3PL provider has now upgraded its warehouse management system and is working with warehouse management software provider Access Group to improve visibility.

A key warehousing and transport services supplier to manufacturers with ISO, BRC and Soil Association Organic accreditations; F&W has rolled out Access Delta.

The integrated WMS is improving customer stock visibility and providing real-time data, enabling F&W to streamline operations within the warehouse.

The move is already leading to reduced paper usage, and fewer manual processes, enabling an even higher quality of service for customers.

Graham Rawstrone, F&W’s system manager, said: “Responding to the ever-increasing complexity of customer requirements, Fagan & Whalley has upgraded its WMS, implementing Access Delta WMS to give full visibility over every process.

"F&W has also taken the opportunity to increase the racking capacity of our semi-automated warehouse at Burnley Bridge by 50%, which will come on line by the end of March 2019.”

Robert Hodgson, WMS specialist at Access Group, said: “It is heartening to hear that, after researching the market, F&W chose Access Delta as their WMS partner. Working with such a wide range of goods, especially specialist and perishable ones, F&W need to see what’s happening at every stage in the supply chain, particularly since expanding their operations.

“We’re pleased we were able to deliver what the business needs. It’s great to be working with such a forward-thinking firm which is leading the way with the introduction of a new streamlined approach.”