Hapton haulage company moving forward with new technology

A Hapton haulage company is moving forward with some new technology.

Fagan and Whalley Ltd. has adopted a new Microlise telematics and fleet camera solution across its 170 heavy goods vehicles, which will help to improve driving style, health and safety for drivers; and increase data immediacy and accuracy to boost its analytical capabilities.

Martyn Richardson, compliance manager at the company, said the time was right to switch supplier to take advantage of the latest tools on the market.

He said: “We have very high standards for our drivers and believe that the implementation of Microlise will help us to take our use of technology to the next level. We wanted a market leader which would be able to deliver even greater accuracy and enable us to provide even better driver support through training.”