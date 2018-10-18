Guard your business from cyber attack

A Burnley technology expert has warned businesses that there is ‘no hiding place’ from the increasing threat of cyber attack.

Matthew Metcalfe, managing director at Holker IT, issued the stark warning at a special seminar held in Manchester and organised in conjunction with NatWest bank.

Dozens of NatWest business and personal customers heard that a staggering 90% of UK companies have been victims of cyber crime in the past year - many of them more than once.

Mr Metcalfe, whose firm is recognised as a cyber security specialist, explained the dangers involved when firms fail to pay due attention to system security.

“Cyber attacks are happening right here, right now and cyber criminals are becoming more and more sophisticated,” he said.

“Anyone who feels it won’t happen to them is living outside reality. Protection that may have been good enough a year or so ago is no longer sufficient. It is imperative, therefore, that businesses fully understand the size and scale of the threat and take the necessary action.”