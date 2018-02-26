Global acclaim for Burnley IT firm

The reputation of a Burnley IT firm as a leading light in cyber security has gone global.

Holker IT's expertise has attracted the attention of vpnMentor, one of the most popular blogs on security and online privacy.

Matthew Metcalfe, founder and managing director as Holker IT, carried out an interview which has been translated into 30 languages and could well be seen by up to five million readers inside a month.

Over the past year, vpnMentor has interviewed CEO's and MD’s from industry giants like Avira, SenseCy, Kaymera and Sixgill.

“We heard of Holker IT's standing in the UK and were very interested to learn more about their work in cyber security, especially with them being one of the few companies with a dedicated cyber security department," said Ditsa Keren, chief editor at vpnMentor, based in Israel.

“Matthew was most forthcoming and the interview is certain to be of great interest to our millions of followers. What he said was so relevant to what is happening out there right now and how businesses across the world need to recognise the dangers."

Matthew said: "We were delighted to get the call from vpnMentor and being selected once again serves to underline our credentials as a cyber security expert.

"It is mind blowing to think that what we have to say on the subject and how we propose to offer solutions is now being seen by millions of people across the world."

A little closer to home, Holker IT has also teamed up with NatWest Bank to stage a number of cyber security seminars across the North West.

"We are on a mission to make companies totally aware of the threat of hacking," said Matthew. "Generally speaking, many business people still don’t properly understand the dangers and little idea about the technologies being used for prevention and protection. Not enough time or money is invested.

"Looking ahead, say five years, I believe IT security and support will be managed by separate, dedicated teams, so eventually a security analyst will not be working with the IT department, but directly with security.

"At Holker IT we believe we are already a step or two ahead, having spent the past couple of years establishing a specialist department and recruiting people with top level experience.

“We will continue to take a proactive approach, but businesses really do need to wise up to the threat. One thing is for sure - having the right level of cyber security is paramount and the days of cheap IT security cover are long gone."