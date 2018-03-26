Girlpower: female-led Burnley architecture firm wins prestigious award

A Burnley-based architecture firm deconstructing misconceptions around females in a male-dominated industry have won a prestigious award at the North West FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2018’.

The female-led architectural and planning consultancy, Hussain Architectural Design - which, as well as Burnley, has offices in Blackburn and Manchester - claimed the ‘Triumph over adversity’ award for their stellar work.

Held at the Mecure Hotel in Clayton le Moors on March 22nd, the awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of small businesses that play such a vital part in making the North West such a vibrant area in which to live, work, and invest, with the winners automatically going through to the FSB’s UK national business awards.

"For a woman to go out alone in architecture is still very, very difficult; women in construction need to have strength in more ways than one," said Practice manager, Saira Hussain. “I’ve seen younger women pushed into drafting interiors and landscapes, while the men seem to think they are 'better' at designing the building structures and are given more direct contact with the clients.

"In what was traditionally a male dominated industry, women are making strides and building more than residential and commercial buildings – we’re building a name for ourselves," she added. "The truth is, when women find success in construction, everyone benefits.

"Because in order to build homes and commercial buildings with strong foundations, the construction industry itself must have a strong foundation," Saira said. "Construction is a fast-moving industry that is constantly shifting and changing. Women are playing a major role in increasing diversity and overcoming adversity in construction.’’

Fellow Practice manager Nixie Edwards added: “We’re over the moon. The unique category of triumph over adversity is definitely something to be proud of and we hope it inspires other young talented women to do what they want to do and not let any type of adversity get them down. Passion is power!’’