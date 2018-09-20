Burnley tech firm looking to the future with new appointments

Digital technology firm Seriun have strengthened operations through two recent appointments.

Mark Edwards has joined the Billingtion Road business as operations director while Matthew Whittaker joins as service desk manager.

They both previously worked at StoneHouse Logic, who were recently acquired by Chess ICT.

As Seriun’s operations director, Mark will be responsible for streamlining business systems and processes. His duties will see him restructure business activities to increase overall performance and efficiency, while maintaining Seriun’s highly regarded working environment.

Mark said: “Seriun’s impressive growth plans and dynamic spirit initially attracted me. It’s an exciting time for the company, with great things planned for the forthcoming years. I’m looking forward to driving the business forward and being part of this exciting new chapter.”

Due to expansion, Seriun recently announced their imminent relocation plans. Their Burnley headquarters will be moving to new premises, double the size of their current office, to enable their anticipated growth over the next five years. A location has yet to be announced.

As service desk manager, Matthew is responsible for managing Seriun’s first and second line technical support.

He will ensure the team are exceeding expectations and will also be regularly liaising with customers and developing relationships.

Matthew said: “It’s a pleasure getting to know Seriun’s customers – many of whom have been on board since their inception – and with such diverse industry backgrounds, no two customers are alike, which makes it all the more enjoyable.”

Richard Lee, Technical Director at Seriun said: “Mark and Matt will be great assets to Seriun, as they bring with them extensive knowledge and experience in their fields. We look forward to having them on board as we take Seriun to the next level.”