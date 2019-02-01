Burnley security company lands £1 million contract

Burnley-based security company KeyPlus has won a £1m. contract to provide patrols and services at high-profile sites across the county.

The boost comes after the firm secured a four-year-deal with Lancashire County Council to provide security services for several hundred sites owned and managed by the council including schools, academies and premises of local significance.

Brian Curran, managing director of KeyPlus, said: “As a Burnley business operating across the North West it’s great to see our hard work being recognised by organisations like Lancashire County Council. To be awarded this contract is testament to the high-quality service we provide and the trusted relationships we build with clients.”

As a committed Living Wage Employer, this is an excellent opportunity for KeyPlus to continue their growth and support their employees with a true living wage.

Office manager Alison Stansfield said: “I am delighted to work for a company that is well-recognised within the industry and also looks after its staff.

“Our contract with Lancashire County Council is another step in the right direction and we’re all very excited for the future.”