Burnley's VEKA Group crowned top regional manufacturer

Burnley-based manufacturer the VEKA Group has been crowned the best manufacturing company in the region, with the team collecting a trophy in front of more than 1,000 of their business peers at the Red Rose Awards.

The PVC-U systems supplier faced tough competition from others across the county, and was selected out of hundreds of nominations.

VEKA reached the competitive shortlist in three categories including ‘In-House Training’ and ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ before going on to win in the ‘Manufacturing Business’ category.

Judges’ comments showed that VEKA had impressed them with its growth in a tough market, and they were also interested in the company’s environmental and waste reduction solutions.

Feedback from the panel highlighted VEKA Group’s commitment to continuous improvement: “Investment in the manufacturing processes, staff development and additional infrastructure continue to be made to drive growth in key markets.”

VEKA operations director Paul Armstrong said: “We are thrilled to have won such a coveted prize at the Red Rose Awards. There are some fantastic manufacturers in the region, so the win is extra special considering the high calibre of our fellow nominees.

“We were very proud to have been shortlisted in three such varied categories as it shows we are a rounded company that works equally as hard at training and helping our staff develop, as we do manufacturing our industry-leading products, and supporting local community projects.

“We work hard in every single aspect of the business, and we’re proud to be such a contributor to the local economy, with the majority of our 380 employees living within the local BB postcode area.

“As always, the team celebrated a fantastic night at the Red Rose Awards evening and I’d like to thank everyone at VEKA – this award is recognition of all the hard work everyone puts in day after day. On behalf of the company, I’d also like to send our congratulations to the other deserving winners too.”