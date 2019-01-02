Burnley's Safran site a 'great place to work'

Safran Nacelles, one of Burnley’s largest private sector employers, has been recognised for workplace improvements.



Safran Nacelles, which is responsible for the design, development and manufacture of nacelles for a wide range of aircraft – from business jets to large commercial aircraft, has been noted for its progress in strategy and direction, work environment and processes, well-being, culture and communications in a recent Great Place to Work survey.

The Bancroft Road business, which employs 750 people, saw its Trust Index score, the overall business score based on the staff survey results, increase 9% from a previous survey in 2016. The results of the survey also showed how strategy and direction has improved by 22%, while well-being of employees has increased by 7%.

Michael Rigalle, managing director of Safran Nacelles Ltd, said: “A lot of progress has been made in the last few years to make our company a better place to work.

"This includes having a clear vision for the business which has been outlined to all our employees, keeping them updated on our in year performance, and a campaign for our staff that supports their physical, mental and financial well-being.

"We have also grown our apprenticeship programme with Burnley College and recently relaunched a graduate scheme. As one of Burnley’s largest employers we feel that it is important that we are a good place to work, and credit must be paid to the people who work at our site who make our business what it is. By making this a better workplace I am confident that we will have continued success for many years.”

As a way of giving back to the community for every completed survey Safran Nacelles donated £1 to the charity selected by each employee. In total £579 was raised, with £270 going to Pendleside Hospice, £227 to Macmillan Cancer Support and £65 to Samaritans.