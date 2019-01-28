Burnley recruitment company reaches finals of British Muslim Awards

An education recruitment company founded in Burnley has been shortlisted for the finals of the British Muslim Awards.

Quality Teaching Staff, established in 2016 by young entrepreneurs Syed Shah and Naima Navsa, has offices in Manchester, London, Dubai and its headquarters in Burnley.

The pair, who were both 21 years old at the time and grew the company organically without any investment, worked at large corporate recruitment firms prior to setting up the business.

Syed said: "The company was created with a vision of making a difference within the education sector as well as providing a quality service to both schools and candidates.

"We have grown from strength to strength each year, successfully operating in the UK and Middle East."

The British Muslim Awards recognise a range of achievements from outstanding individuals across the UK who positively impact business, charity, sport, arts, culture, religious advocacy, education and medicine among others, while simultaneously and unknowingly battle negative stereotypes.

The seventh British Muslim Awards will be held at The Bradford Hotel on Wednesday January 30th in Bradford, where finalists will gather for a glamorous night to celebrate their success.

Quality Teaching Staff is one of the finalists in the Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Syed added: "Our aim is to become the leading education recruitment provider and we are certain that we can achieve this goal as we are in the process of creating a unique product in line with the education system in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates."