Burnley firm bids farewell to stalwarts

PM+M, the chartered accountancy, business advisory and wealth management firm, has bid farewell to two of its senior team..

Tony Brierley and Richard Ainscough, who have notched up a combined 57 years at the firm, have retired.

Tony joined the business in 2001 as a partner in the wealth management team, and over the years, Tony has built the team to 11 people, with a turnover in excess of £1m. and total client funds under its management of over £240m.

He has also played an active role in the firm’s charitable activities including his mentoring role at Blackburn Youth Zone. Antony Keen will be leading the team following Tony’s retirement.

Richard Ainscough started his career in London before joining PM+M in 1978. For the last 40 years, Richard has carried out various roles within the business – primarily being an audit partner but also at various times looking after HR, practice regulation and charities and latterly being a consultant to the firm.

Jane Parry, managing partner at PM+M, said: “We will undoubtedly miss both Tony and Richard and I’d like to thank them both for their part in building PM+M into what it is today. We wish them all the very best for long and happy retirements.”

Tony added: “Both myself and Richard have loved every minute of our time at PM+M. It is a fantastic firm and we would like to thank our colleagues, clients and the wider business community for their support. I’m sure the firm will go on to do even greater things and I’m looking forward to watching on with pride.”