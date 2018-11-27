Burnley dealership best to work for in UK

A Burnley motor group has been named by its employees as the best to work for in the UK - for the second year running.

Chorley Group was awarded the top honour by industry publication Automotive Management and three of its dealerships were ranked in the top six nationwide.

The Burnley dealership came first in the UK, Preston was second and Chorley sixth in the awards, which are based on independent feedback from employees.

Judges were looking at different aspects of working life at the dealerships, including leadership and planning, culture and communications, working environment, relationships with managers, training and development and pay and benefits.

Group Sales Director Adam Turner said: “It’s an incredible result - to have three of our dealerships in the top six nationally is phenomenal for the Chorley Group.

“We’ve worked hard to build a team where staff members feel they’re valued members of the family. The business has been built on a very clear ethos: treat everyone — customers, suppliers and our employees — as you want your mother to be treated.

“This award is not only recognition of the strength of that philosophy, but of our strength as a team.”

The award is the latest in a long line of honours for the family-run business, which has franchises in Chorley, Preston, Wigan, Burnley and Blackpool and employs 240 people.