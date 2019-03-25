Burnley company's new appointment to help drive growth

A Burnley company has created a new position to oversee its future growth.

Martika Mingins has been appointed as Head of Client Services at digital agency Door4, based in Manchester Road.

The new role was created to support client projects and the agency’s growth strategy. Martika had previously worked at Fat Media in several roles, including two years as business development director.

Martika said: “After specialising in business development, I was ready to get a more rounded experience of client services. I’ve already taken up the Silver Cross account and I’m really looking forward to working with other businesses across our client roster.”

Leon Calverley, managing director of Door4, said: “Martika’s experience and skill will ensure our clients are well supported as we help them achieve growth and get great results. Door4 has set ambitious targets for our own growth over the next few years, and her expertise will help us succeed there too.”

Founded in 2000, Door4 has offices in Lancashire and Manchester. The team specialises in driving e-commerce growth using data insight, strategy and digital technology. As well as Silver Cross, clients include Ego Power+, Empress Mills and Napthens.