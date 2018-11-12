Burnley company lands huge contract

A Burnley print management company is celebrating after landing its biggest ever contract – a £1.2m. deal with a specialist engineering firm.

Zest Document Solutions secured the partnership after impressing bosses with its expertise and service.

Zest, based at Dominion Court, Billington Road, will supply the blue-chip company with a variety of multi-function devices, capable of handling its print and document management requirements.

The UK-wide business, which did not want to be named, specialises in building performance engineering, structural engineering and highways infrastructure.

Zest has seen growth treble in the first three months of the financial year and is on course to smash all previous turnover records.

Director Anthony Gawthrop said their honest approach to business was key to Zest’s growth – and securing the contract.

He said: “We are delighted to be working with the company. We share the same ethos of doing business and that is very important to both parties.

“We want our customers to focus on their business while we manage their print requirements, which will forge long-lasting relationships.

“Our approach to business is very ethical, and we believe this was instrumental in securing our latest contract with the blue-chip company.

Zest is now a leading supplier of copiers, scanners, printers and multi-function machines to schools and businesses. The company also installs multi-media projectors and interactive screens from brands including Ricoh, Olivetti, HP Samsung and Lexmark.

Anthony added: “We have the ability to handle all types of deals from a relatively small one to a multi-million pound agreement, where we offer full IT support.

“We also provide low-cost options for business start-ups and the education sector.

“We like to part of a business’s growth and know how difficult the first year or so can be when money is tight.”

Zest’s turnover has increased year-on-year since its launch in 2016.

Anthony, who runs the company with fellow directors Craig Lemon and Leigh Hammond, said growth had surpassed all expectations and if it continued at the same pace, they were on course to be the top supplier of Ricoh machines in the UK.

Pete Smith, regional sales director for Ricoh, said: “During the first quarter of 2018, Zest Document Solutions has accelerated their business with Ricoh and produced a top 10 finish within the leading growth partners for hardware revenue within the UK.

“The senior management team at Zest Document Solutions are forward-thinking and have clearly installed a customer-first ethos within the business, which is refreshing and easy to work with as a supplier.”

“Ricoh look forward to continuing our relationship and assisting Zest with their growth aims on future projects from a hardware, software, IT and service perspective.”