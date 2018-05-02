Burnley company helping town spearhead digital revolution

A Burnley-based company, with top clients from across the UK, is proud to reveal its newly refreshed brand.

+24 Marketing now has a new tagline, “Make a Difference”, to reflect the company’s central ethos of making a genuine difference to the community.

This corporate responsibility-driven rebrand comes just as the company has announced a partnership with AMS Neve’s Mark Crabtree to create a Burnley digital workspace - “The Landmark” - redeveloping the former Burnley Grammar School.

Founder and director David Walker said: “+24 Marketing has always been a Burnley-based company and will continue to be through this exciting period of growth for us, and for the town of Burnley itself.

"We’re excited about the future of our company and are positioning ourselves front and centre of the coming boom in digital industries we know Burnley will spearhead.”

With an aim to attract the most talented individuals from the digital, communications, social media, design and software development worlds, +24 Marketing has brought a range of experts to Burnley.