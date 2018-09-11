Burnley company boxing clever

Burnley-based Bates Box is celebrating an exciting first six months of trading and its latest order for one of its power distribution boxes.

Entertainment industry specialists, Nitelites, ordered the tailor-made power distribution box to be used for a variety of indoor and outdoor applications.

Bates Box offers a lightweight and efficient power distribution solution for applications across many sectors, including television and film, catering, theatre and construction. The weather resistant and stackable boxes can provide a multitude of outlets in a single unit, made from recycled material.

Paul Bates, from the company, said: “It’s been a fantastic six months for the business and we’re seeing great demand for Bates Boxes in a variety of sectors including, events, automotive, television and film, catering and construction.”