Burnley apartment block plan is submitted

A developer is wanting to build a block of apartments on land off Cleaver Street in Burnley.



The overgrown site is currently occupied by a derelict house which suffered substantial damage following a fire.

The developer, NI Capita, is seeking to build a three-storey block of 12 two-bedroomed apartments with parking spaces.

A design and access statement forming part of the application to Burnley Borough Council reads: “The building is proposed with a concrete tile roof and artificial stone walls.

“The building is sited in parallel to Cleaver Street.

“The Cleaver Street elevation is broken up by projecting gables to each side. On the gable facing Cobden Street there is a single storey enclosed building that will provide enclosed bin storage for the occupiers of the apartments.

“Other than the existing derelict house on the site, the site is mostly open with some scrub and weed growth.

“The car parking is broken up intermittently with small landscaped areas.”