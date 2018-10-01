Big boost for Burnley company

A Burnley company has secured a total of £30,000 of funding to help accelerate the firm’s growth.

Blackburn Distributions, the supplement manufacturer, who recently moved to Vision Park in Burnley, has received £25,000 from Burnley Council to help customise its new facility, including the installation of a mezzanine floor and clean rooms.

Blackburn Distributions also received £3,000 from Vedas and £2,000 from The Growth Company, allowing them to introduce a business consultant into the business, helping the firm streamline production and increase turnover.

Ben Blackburn, founder and chief executive, said: “This funding from Burnley Council, Vedas and The Growth Company is greatly appreciated and will help the business continue its rapid and sustained growth.

“The facilities funding from Burnley Council has helped us make important alterations to our new home at Vision Park, meaning the new facility is ideal for both our current needs and projected future growth.

“Progress on our growth strategy has already started since we have already met with the consultant, John Woodruffe from Turnkey Corporate Ltd, who is looking at our business in detail and providing insightful recommendations and helping us reach our goals and hit projected targets.

“I would encourage all businesses to reach out and take advantage of the fantastic support available in East Lancashire.”