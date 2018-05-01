Another new tenant for flagship Burnley business park

Another new company has moved into Burnley's Vision Park business development.

Bates Box, a power distribution company which designs and manufactures power distribution units, has moved into Burnley's flagship new business park.

Founder Paul Bates is a former general manager of an industry leading power distribution company.

He said: "Following almost 20 years as the head of the industry front runner in power distribution, I felt the time was right to launch my new business, with our own bespoke products.

“Our Vision Park facilities are perfect to facilitate our current and future plans. The development offers fantastic motorways link and modern, spacious units.”

Vision Park is based next to the Burnley College and UCLan Campus, within Burnley’s Knowledge Quarter.