All eyes on new company name

Burnley-based video wall and visual display solutions experts eyevis UK has changed its name to Ultimate Visual Solutions following the acquisition of eyevis GmbH (Germany) by the Leyard group.

eyevis UK Ltd operated as a private entity from eyevis Germany and was the sole UK distributor of its video walls and video wall technology.

UVS managing director Steve Murphy said the takeover of eyevis GmbH by Leyard provided a good opportunity to reassess the UK operation.

He said: “This move was made solely to allow the company to better market the full range of products and services which we can offer and our business remains outstandingly successful, with turnover during the financial year ending May 2018 increasing by more than 20%.

“First quarter results for the financial year starting in June are also at record levels.

“UVS remains the UK partner for eyevis GmbH products and services and continues to supply, install and maintain eyevis solutions, in addition to a wider range of visual technology, including Leyard-Planar products.”

Rainer Link, sales director Leyard EMEA International, said: “eyevis UK has been a significant and important partner for us during the past 11 years and we look forward to continuing the relationship under the rebranding to UVS.”

UVS projects range from a single display screen in a conference room to a multi-screen video wall system within a 24/7, mission-critical operation such as a Data Centre or a Police Special Operations Room.

The business, based at the Business First Burnley Business Centre is led by four senior colleagues who, between them, have more than 70 years’ combined experience.